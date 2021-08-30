12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock moved upwards by 29.61% to $49.9 during Monday's regular session. Valneva's stock is trading at a volume of 143.0K shares as of 12:34 EST. This is 1342.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock moved upwards by 15.12% to $6.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.7 million.
- Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) stock increased by 14.1% to $4.61. Trading volume for Aquestive Therapeutics's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:34 EST. This is 272.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $179.2 million.
- Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) shares moved upwards by 12.15% to $6.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.0 million.
- PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares rose 12.11% to $53.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) stock moved upwards by 11.51% to $11.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:34 EST is 160.0K, which is 89.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $688.2 million.
Losers
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares decreased by 15.63% to $13.93 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:34 EST is 6.1 million, which is 64.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.
- Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) stock fell 11.02% to $17.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) stock declined by 10.55% to $17.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.1 million.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock decreased by 8.9% to $53.15. The current volume of 10.7 million shares is 189.32% of Cassava Sciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:34 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) shares decreased by 8.37% to $8.71. Trading volume for Sharps Compliance's stock is 392.9K as of 12:34 EST. This is 176.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.2 million.
- Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) shares declined by 8.22% to $11.95. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 111.3K shares, making up 108.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $494.0 million.
