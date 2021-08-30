12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares rose 40.73% to $37.05 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 49.9 million shares is 388.21% of Support.com's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:34 EST). The company's market cap stands at $898.1 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares rose 22.53% to $8.7. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.2 million shares, making up 1090.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $173.5 million.
- DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) stock moved upwards by 17.41% to $21.91. Trading volume for DSP Group's stock is 3.5 million as of 12:34 EST. This is 1986.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $535.8 million.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares increased by 16.5% to $63.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:34 EST is 3.5 million, which is 124.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares rose 14.26% to $50.79. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 96.04% of JinkoSolar Holding Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:34 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares rose 11.52% to $5.42. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.1 million shares, making up 124.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
Losers
- Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) stock decreased by 16.08% to $20.62 during Monday's regular session. Adtran's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:34 EST. This is 503.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) shares declined by 11.69% to $11.03. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock fell 11.12% to $8.88. As of 12:34 EST, Akoustis Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 980.9K, which is 217.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $447.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Instructure Holdings (NYSE:INST) stock declined by 10.88% to $22.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares fell 9.47% to $8.32. As of 12:34 EST, SGOCO Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 18.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.2 million.
- Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) shares declined by 8.33% to $35.73. Intapp's stock is trading at a volume of 116.2K shares as of 12:34 EST. This is 29.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
