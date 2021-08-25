10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares rose 17.39% to $1.89 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 192.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.6 million.
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares rose 9.27% to $5.06. The current volume of 783.1K shares is 155.74% of iClick Interactive Asia's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $472.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock moved upwards by 7.79% to $15.76. As of 12:30 EST, The9's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 43.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $255.8 million.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares increased by 7.78% to $1.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 371.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.
Losers
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) shares declined by 8.17% to $27.0 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion.
- Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares fell 7.43% to $9.85. Trading volume for Zhihu's stock is 952.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 45.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
- BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) shares declined by 5.16% to $4.23. BlueCity Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 54.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 31.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares fell 4.53% to $1.79. VEON's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 74.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) stock decreased by 4.39% to $30.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) shares declined by 4.36% to $40.06. As of 12:30 EST, Autohome's stock is trading at a volume of 629.0K, which is 71.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
