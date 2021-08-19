 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Macy's (NYSE:M) stock rose 18.78% to $21.46 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 81.9 million shares, making up 584.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares moved upwards by 16.42% to $2.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.4 million, which is 497.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock rose 11.69% to $4.01. E-Home Household Service's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 291.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.5 million.
  • Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares moved upwards by 8.64% to $0.67. The current volume of 329.5K shares is 112.28% of Four Seasons Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.
  • Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) stock increased by 7.36% to $63.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MEDIROM Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRM) shares increased by 7.27% to $6.19. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) stock decreased by 17.83% to $20.19 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 527.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $316.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock fell 9.69% to $3.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.0 million, which is 62.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $440.5 million.
  • Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) shares declined by 9.24% to $15.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.2 million.
  • Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) stock decreased by 8.71% to $19.3. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 158.59% of Baozun's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Membership Collective (NYSE:MCG) shares decreased by 8.55% to $10.92. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) stock declined by 8.46% to $13.05. Vipshop Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 9.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 84.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

 

 

