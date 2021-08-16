 Skip to main content

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock increased by 8.52% to $41.39 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Sonos's stock is 23.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1106.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Membership Collective (NYSE:MCG) shares increased by 5.47% to $13.11. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock rose 4.84% to $0.61. As of 12:30 EST, Sunlands Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 289.5K, which is 94.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.3 million.
  • Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares increased by 4.6% to $14.76. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 60.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $528.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares increased by 4.32% to $4.1. Oriental Culture Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 161.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 18.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares decreased by 20.25% to $0.74 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 784.2K shares, making up 296.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.2 million.
  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares decreased by 16.55% to $0.57. As of 12:30 EST, ToughBuilt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 17.1 million, which is 189.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares fell 14.68% to $6.34. Trading volume for BIT Mining's stock is 2.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 180.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $460.3 million.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock fell 13.11% to $2.16. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 409.3K shares, making up 120.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.
  • Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock declined by 10.89% to $6.14. Wah Fu Education Group's stock is trading at a volume of 219.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 34.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares decreased by 10.63% to $0.54. As of 12:30 EST, OneSmart Intl Edu Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 28.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.7 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

