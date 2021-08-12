 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares rose 53.53% to $1.95 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 173.0 million shares is 6373.05% of Powerbridge Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.1 million.
  • IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) stock rose 46.78% to $15.28. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 5236.87% of IEC Electronics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $162.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) stock rose 23.58% to $25.99. Trading volume for KnowBe4's stock is 6.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1375.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • ironSource (NYSE:IS) stock rose 9.25% to $9.73. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 623.2K shares, making up 42.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock rose 8.04% to $22.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 306.4K, which is 83.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $891.3 million.
  • PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares moved upwards by 7.31% to $2.64. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 160.3K shares, making up 44.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $134.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares fell 26.21% to $9.68 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 695.6K, which is 739.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares decreased by 13.61% to $25.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.7 million, which is 216.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock decreased by 11.19% to $27.77. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 119.55% of McAfee's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) stock fell 9.56% to $129.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 181.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) stock declined by 9.38% to $19.13. The company's market cap stands at $234.2 million.
  • Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares declined by 8.63% to $3.71. The current volume of 288.5K shares is 53.72% of Xunlei's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $248.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AZPN + AEYE)

54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com