12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares rose 53.53% to $1.95 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 173.0 million shares is 6373.05% of Powerbridge Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.1 million.
- IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) stock rose 46.78% to $15.28. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 5236.87% of IEC Electronics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $162.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) stock rose 23.58% to $25.99. Trading volume for KnowBe4's stock is 6.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1375.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- ironSource (NYSE:IS) stock rose 9.25% to $9.73. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 623.2K shares, making up 42.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock rose 8.04% to $22.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 306.4K, which is 83.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $891.3 million.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares moved upwards by 7.31% to $2.64. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 160.3K shares, making up 44.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $134.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares fell 26.21% to $9.68 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 695.6K, which is 739.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares decreased by 13.61% to $25.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.7 million, which is 216.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock decreased by 11.19% to $27.77. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 119.55% of McAfee's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) stock fell 9.56% to $129.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 181.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) stock declined by 9.38% to $19.13. The company's market cap stands at $234.2 million.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares declined by 8.63% to $3.71. The current volume of 288.5K shares is 53.72% of Xunlei's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $248.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
