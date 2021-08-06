 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Gainers

  • LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) shares increased by 20.71% to $46.88 during Friday's regular session. LiveRamp Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:34 EST. This is 113.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Switch (NYSE:SWCH) stock moved upwards by 18.98% to $24.16. Trading volume for Switch's stock is 6.0 million as of 12:34 EST. This is 258.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares increased by 18.53% to $25.3. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 701.7K shares, making up 172.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares moved upwards by 16.87% to $18.49. The current volume of 49.5 million shares is 401.78% of Bit Digital's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:34 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) stock moved upwards by 16.78% to $170.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:34 EST is 794.9K, which is 181.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares increased by 13.81% to $0.85. Trading volume for Nxt-ID's stock is 11.0 million as of 12:34 EST. This is 283.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares declined by 15.96% to $16.89 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for FireEye's stock is 9.8 million as of 12:34 EST. This is 230.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) shares decreased by 13.64% to $39.7. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 193.94% of JFrog's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:34 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) stock fell 11.36% to $207.21. Universal Display's stock is trading at a volume of 566.6K shares as of 12:34 EST. This is 198.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock declined by 10.15% to $2.55. As of 12:34 EST, Oblong's stock is trading at a volume of 460.0K, which is 167.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 million.
  • Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares declined by 8.9% to $7.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:34 EST is 976.2K, which is 173.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $188.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock decreased by 8.05% to $19.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:34 EST is 1.0 million, which is 145.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $881.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

