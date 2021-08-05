12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) stock increased by 25.53% to $39.23 during Thursday's regular session. Veoneer's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 696.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock moved upwards by 17.09% to $13.7. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 177.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) stock rose 16.6% to $3.16. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 1576.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock increased by 14.6% to $0.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 39.2 million, which is 618.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) shares moved upwards by 13.01% to $1774.4. MercadoLibre's stock is trading at a volume of 676.3K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 171.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) stock rose 12.82% to $49.43. As of 12:35 EST, SeaWorld Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 162.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock declined by 24.43% to $174.25 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 3.2 million, which is 538.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock fell 23.17% to $0.68. As of 12:35 EST, OneSmart Intl Edu Group's stock is trading at a volume of 16.3 million, which is 482.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.4 million.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares declined by 18.29% to $21.14. The current volume of 194.8K shares is 169.15% of Cooper-Standard Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $358.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) stock fell 17.34% to $13.54. As of 12:35 EST, Modine Manufacturing's stock is trading at a volume of 947.0K, which is 304.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $699.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) stock fell 15.5% to $60.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 2.8 million, which is 221.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) shares fell 13.51% to $6.75. The current volume of 5.5 million shares is 202.68% of Party City Holdco's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $751.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
