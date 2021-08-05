12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) stock rose 25.23% to $9.38 during Thursday's regular session. Nautilus Biotechnology's stock is trading at a volume of 320.3K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 172.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) stock moved upwards by 20.01% to $19.73. The current volume of 580.3K shares is 189.88% of Cross Country Healthcare's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $743.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) stock moved upwards by 19.91% to $154.38. Staar Surgical's stock is trading at a volume of 430.5K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 98.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares moved upwards by 18.94% to $21.47. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) stock moved upwards by 17.45% to $25.5. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 130.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares rose 17.27% to $2.39. NanoVibronix's stock is trading at a volume of 24.4 million shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 215.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.
Losers
- Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) shares decreased by 33.01% to $55.11 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 825.2K shares, making up 585.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) shares decreased by 25.88% to $109.62. As of 12:35 EST, Nevro's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million, which is 834.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) stock declined by 25.2% to $5.85. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares, making up 289.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) stock declined by 22.79% to $197.87. Amedisys's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 496.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock declined by 16.81% to $5.05. Scopus BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 112.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.9 million.
- PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) stock fell 15.83% to $29.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 890.1K, which is 228.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $852.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
