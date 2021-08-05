 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares moved upwards by 16.61% to $14.25 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.8 million shares, making up 161.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares increased by 16.25% to $61.78. As of 12:35 EST, Kulicke & Soffa Indus's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 203.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares moved upwards by 15.8% to $44.83. As of 12:35 EST, Axcelis Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 334.1K, which is 160.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock increased by 14.34% to $131.41. As of 12:35 EST, Datadog's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million, which is 280.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares rose 13.78% to $5.69. Smith Micro Software's stock is trading at a volume of 726.2K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 152.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) stock rose 13.5% to $22.36. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 101.84% of Stratasys's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares fell 26.91% to $71.38 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:35 EST, Itron's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 651.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) shares fell 24.88% to $18.72. Trading volume for OneSpan's stock is 540.4K as of 12:35 EST. This is 350.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $753.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) stock fell 21.44% to $16.25. As of 12:35 EST, CommScope Hldg Co's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million, which is 298.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock decreased by 13.17% to $7.72. SilverSun Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 65.3K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 50.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
  • CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares fell 12.83% to $127.13. As of 12:35 EST, CMC Materials's stock is trading at a volume of 371.7K, which is 171.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) stock decreased by 12.62% to $72.97. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 347.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ACLS + CCMP)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Recap: Axcelis Technologies Q2 Earnings
Axcelis Technologies's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 9, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com