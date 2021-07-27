 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Gainers

  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares moved upwards by 27.67% to $3.46 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 2137.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.5 million.
  • Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) stock moved upwards by 23.71% to $3.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 39.3 million, which is 25735.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.
  • Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) shares moved upwards by 18.31% to $4.07. Trading volume for Dyadic International's stock is 87.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 37781.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $112.1 million.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares increased by 16.63% to $21.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 19.3 million, which is 408.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) stock moved upwards by 16.58% to $118.7. US Physical Therapy's stock is trading at a volume of 193.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 382.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) stock moved upwards by 16.22% to $1.79. Trading volume for SINTX Technologies's stock is 28.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 4418.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) stock fell 29.35% to $1.57 during Tuesday's regular session. Infinity Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 10.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 533.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock declined by 18.39% to $1.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 17.3 million, which is 387.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.
  • ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) stock decreased by 15.24% to $4.0. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 188.71% of ATI Physical Therapy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $829.2 million.
  • Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) stock declined by 14.07% to $16.5. Trading volume for Inozyme Pharma's stock is 272.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 445.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $387.4 million.
  • Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) shares decreased by 13.69% to $8.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 603.9K, which is 90.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) stock declined by 12.88% to $96.6. Apollo Medical Hlgs's stock is trading at a volume of 358.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 74.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.

 

 

 

