 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock moved upwards by 28.69% to $4.35 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Intrusion's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 301.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.6 million.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares rose 14.22% to $2.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 104.4 million, which is 175.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $166.3 million.
  • Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) stock moved upwards by 8.12% to $9.45. Asure Software's stock is trading at a volume of 138.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 110.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $179.8 million.
  • F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) stock rose 5.9% to $204.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 225.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) stock rose 5.48% to $15.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.7 million.
  • Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) stock increased by 5.44% to $8.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares fell 37.67% to $17.99 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, SkyWater Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 631.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $702.6 million.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares declined by 28.64% to $6.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 22.8 million, which is 417.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.2 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 15.91% to $0.76. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.9 million shares, making up 449.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.
  • Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares fell 15.58% to $3.08. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 99.0K shares, making up 35.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.7 million.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares fell 14.31% to $45.99. As of 12:30 EST, JinkoSolar Holding Co's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million, which is 137.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock declined by 13.59% to $64.08. Trading volume for Asana's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 101.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ASUR + ASAN)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Asana
What's Going On With Asana Shares Monday?
Analyst Ratings For Asana
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2021
Analyst Ratings For Asana
Expert Ratings For Asana
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com