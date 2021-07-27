12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock moved upwards by 28.69% to $4.35 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Intrusion's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 301.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.6 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares rose 14.22% to $2.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 104.4 million, which is 175.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $166.3 million.
- Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) stock moved upwards by 8.12% to $9.45. Asure Software's stock is trading at a volume of 138.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 110.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $179.8 million.
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) stock rose 5.9% to $204.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 225.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) stock rose 5.48% to $15.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.7 million.
- Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) stock increased by 5.44% to $8.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
Losers
- SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares fell 37.67% to $17.99 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, SkyWater Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 631.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $702.6 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares declined by 28.64% to $6.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 22.8 million, which is 417.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.2 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 15.91% to $0.76. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.9 million shares, making up 449.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares fell 15.58% to $3.08. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 99.0K shares, making up 35.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.7 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares fell 14.31% to $45.99. As of 12:30 EST, JinkoSolar Holding Co's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million, which is 137.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock declined by 13.59% to $64.08. Trading volume for Asana's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 101.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 billion.
