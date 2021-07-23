12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- New Home Co (NYSE:NWHM) stock moved upwards by 83.12% to $8.9 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for New Home Co's stock is 7.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 16802.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.5 million.
- Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares increased by 56.22% to $31.14. Trading volume for Veoneer's stock is 9.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 1925.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock rose 11.41% to $3.71. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 124.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.6 million.
- Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) stock moved upwards by 8.08% to $55.35. As of 12:31 EST, Skechers USA's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 210.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock increased by 7.51% to $16.66. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 130.3% of Arcimoto's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $596.3 million.
- MEDIROM Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRM) shares increased by 7.14% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $44.7 million.
Losers
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock decreased by 65.28% to $7.12 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 143.6 million shares, making up 894.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock fell 59.3% to $2.6. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 584.5 million shares, making up 1681.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock decreased by 58.8% to $3.95. The current volume of 59.4 million shares is 666.22% of Gaotu Techedu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares declined by 43.48% to $3.78. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 1111.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.2 million.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares declined by 40.74% to $13.15. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 328.85% of Youdao's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock declined by 37.07% to $0.66. OneSmart Intl Edu Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 434.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.7 million.
