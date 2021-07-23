 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock increased by 104.83% to $3.81 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Xenetic Biosciences's stock is 197.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 44388.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock moved upwards by 33.37% to $21.94. NRX Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 28.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 845.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock moved upwards by 33.07% to $5.07. The current volume of 44.4 million shares is 17951.37% of Acorda Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.
  • Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares moved upwards by 27.81% to $1.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 115.7 million, which is 32600.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock moved upwards by 15.38% to $6.75. As of 12:31 EST, Aridis Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 698.8K, which is 1338.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.8 million.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares increased by 13.51% to $2.06. As of 12:31 EST, Tiziana Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 396.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) stock decreased by 25.5% to $2.28 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 5.8 million, which is 181.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.2 million.
  • AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) stock fell 20.48% to $0.56. AzurRx BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 5.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 402.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.
  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock decreased by 18.09% to $3.53. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.7 million shares, making up 141.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.4 million.
  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares declined by 17.31% to $20.45. Trading volume for NeuroMetrix's stock is 11.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 163.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shares decreased by 11.58% to $9.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.6 million, which is 158.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $269.1 million.
  • Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock declined by 11.38% to $7.17. The current volume of 774.1K shares is 105.24% of Atreca's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $264.5 million.

 

 

 

