10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) shares increased by 24.66% to $77.41 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for SPX FLOW's stock is 552.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 429.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock increased by 13.85% to $12.0. As of 12:30 EST, Ideal Power's stock is trading at a volume of 61.8K, which is 52.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock increased by 6.58% to $10.52. Trading volume for Nuvve Holding's stock is 167.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 27.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.8 million.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) stock rose 6.41% to $8.54. As of 12:30 EST, China Recycling Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 141.9K, which is 105.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares rose 6.25% to $1.87. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 257.9K shares, making up 41.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.8 million.
Losers
- L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) shares decreased by 13.31% to $7.23 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $51.3 million.
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares fell 12.42% to $5.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 827.2K, which is 58.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $386.9 million.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) stock declined by 11.14% to $30.0. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 94.6% of Maxar Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares declined by 9.73% to $4.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 300.0K, which is 32.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares fell 7.98% to $2.77. The current volume of 447.4K shares is 23.28% of Antelope Enterprise Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers