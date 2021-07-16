 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 12:39pm   Comments
Gainers

  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock rose 38.67% to $2.08 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, China SXT Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 60.4 million, which is 24878.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
  • Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares moved upwards by 14.25% to $5.93. Orphazyme's stock is trading at a volume of 10.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 94.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $207.2 million.
  • Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares moved upwards by 10.28% to $27.35. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 82.3K shares, making up 8.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) stock rose 10.19% to $26.0. The current volume of 190.7K shares is 51.04% of Nurix Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) stock moved upwards by 9.98% to $12.78. The company's market cap stands at $458.1 million.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares moved upwards by 9.61% to $19.46. The company's market cap stands at $86.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares declined by 45.46% to $13.55 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, FibroGen's stock is trading at a volume of 9.3 million, which is 916.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock fell 13.02% to $4.89. Atossa Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 32.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 162.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.6 million.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock fell 11.66% to $0.7. InVivo Therapeutics Hldg's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 120.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
  • TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares declined by 9.78% to $28.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 378.4K shares, making up 93.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $773.6 million.
  • Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares declined by 7.26% to $4.16. Reshape Lifesciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 57.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
  • Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock declined by 6.47% to $2.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 200.8K, which is 88.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.4 million.

 

 

 

