 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares rose 38.56% to $1.12 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 148.8 million shares is 20913.17% of TD Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.1 million.
  • Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) stock moved upwards by 13.12% to $25.48. Trading volume for Byrna Technologies's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 762.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $527.1 million.
  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) stock moved upwards by 9.76% to $44.29. As of 12:30 EST, HeadHunter Group's stock is trading at a volume of 125.0K, which is 69.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock moved upwards by 8.98% to $4.74. The current volume of 638.5K shares is 100.77% of Performant Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.9 million.
  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock increased by 6.82% to $17.07. HyreCar's stock is trading at a volume of 403.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 34.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.8 million.
  • China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares rose 6.3% to $8.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 93.5K, which is 69.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock decreased by 12.97% to $5.33 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Wilhelmina International's stock is trading at a volume of 422.6K, which is 29.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
  • EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares fell 8.79% to $22.54. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.
  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock declined by 8.64% to $9.95. Trading volume for Nuvve Holding's stock is 211.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 34.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.2 million.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares decreased by 7.14% to $16.67. The current volume of 346.8K shares is 36.64% of Genco Shipping & Trading's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.6 million.
  • Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) stock fell 6.79% to $15.67. Marten Transport's stock is trading at a volume of 352.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 102.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock declined by 6.5% to $28.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 856.2K, which is 33.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CREG + BYRN)

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1%; FibroGen Shares Plummet
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com