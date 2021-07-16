12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares rose 38.56% to $1.12 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 148.8 million shares is 20913.17% of TD Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.1 million.
- Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) stock moved upwards by 13.12% to $25.48. Trading volume for Byrna Technologies's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 762.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $527.1 million.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) stock moved upwards by 9.76% to $44.29. As of 12:30 EST, HeadHunter Group's stock is trading at a volume of 125.0K, which is 69.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock moved upwards by 8.98% to $4.74. The current volume of 638.5K shares is 100.77% of Performant Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.9 million.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock increased by 6.82% to $17.07. HyreCar's stock is trading at a volume of 403.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 34.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.8 million.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares rose 6.3% to $8.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 93.5K, which is 69.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million.
Losers
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock decreased by 12.97% to $5.33 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Wilhelmina International's stock is trading at a volume of 422.6K, which is 29.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares fell 8.79% to $22.54. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock declined by 8.64% to $9.95. Trading volume for Nuvve Holding's stock is 211.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 34.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.2 million.
- Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares decreased by 7.14% to $16.67. The current volume of 346.8K shares is 36.64% of Genco Shipping & Trading's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.6 million.
- Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) stock fell 6.79% to $15.67. Marten Transport's stock is trading at a volume of 352.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 102.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock declined by 6.5% to $28.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 856.2K, which is 33.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
