12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock increased by 16.37% to $3.27 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 70.4 million, which is 16795.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares moved upwards by 11.13% to $26.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 141.9K, which is 34.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock rose 9.97% to $2.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 466.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.3 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares rose 9.14% to $5.49. Red Cat Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 252.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $185.9 million.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares rose 8.5% to $9.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.1 million, which is 16.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $134.5 million.
  • ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares increased by 6.25% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares decreased by 10.44% to $8.93 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.8 million shares, making up 35.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.9 million.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares fell 10.31% to $11.88. Telefonaktiebolaget L M's stock is trading at a volume of 19.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 327.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares declined by 9.83% to $1.68. Trading volume for Powerbridge Technologies's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 43.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.9 million.
  • WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) stock fell 6.87% to $14.24. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 419.2K shares, making up 74.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares fell 6.68% to $3.78. As of 12:30 EST, Datasea's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 69.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.1 million.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares decreased by 5.96% to $4.82. Trading volume for Bit Digital's stock is 843.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.0 million.

 

 

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

