12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
Gainers

  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares rose 37.21% to $4.09 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 32.4 million shares is 25267.72% of ATA Creativity Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.6 million.
  • Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock increased by 12.36% to $5.18. The current volume of 4.0 million shares is 288.86% of Oriental Culture Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.
  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares increased by 10.27% to $8.91. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.0 million, which is 68.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock rose 5.64% to $2.98. Ever-Glory Intl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 261.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.
  • KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares moved upwards by 5.58% to $4.54. The current volume of 238.4K shares is 55.87% of KBS Fashion Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
  • Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares increased by 5.21% to $2.22. Trading volume for Skillful Craftsman's stock is 585.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 126.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares decreased by 25.11% to $1.76 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 204.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.6 million.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares fell 21.46% to $2.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 273.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
  • GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares declined by 8.96% to $15.97. The current volume of 4.1 million shares is 117.85% of GrubHub's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares decreased by 7.58% to $26.72. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 52.31% of Newegg Commerce's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock fell 6.54% to $3.29. Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 52.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.4 million.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares fell 6.45% to $4.79. As of 12:30 EST, Jiuzi Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 44.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.7 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

