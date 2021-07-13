 Skip to main content

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 12:39pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) stock rose 57.57% to $10.51 during Tuesday's regular session. Orbsat's stock is trading at a volume of 86.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 3642.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.
  • Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) stock rose 21.2% to $22.55. The current volume of 4.1 million shares is 1614.13% of Sohu.com's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $886.1 million.
  • Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) shares increased by 16.28% to $3.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.9 million, which is 1082.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.4 million.
  • Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares rose 10.62% to $2.81. Trading volume for Fangdd Network Group's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 410.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $224.3 million.
  • Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares moved upwards by 7.29% to $10.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 110.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
  • Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) stock moved upwards by 7.13% to $13.22. Trading volume for Tencent Music Enter Gr's stock is 11.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 65.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock declined by 45.13% to $9.33 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.6 million, which is 491.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.2 million.
  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares decreased by 10.76% to $4.98. Trading volume for Creatd's stock is 31.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2014.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) stock decreased by 7.39% to $3.01. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 576.4K shares, making up 359.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.0 million.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares fell 5.68% to $40.19. The current volume of 50.8 million shares is 32.09% of AMC Entertainment's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 billion.

 

 

 

