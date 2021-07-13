 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock moved upwards by 95.7% to $7.75 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 85.3 million shares is 41391.79% of Allied Healthcare Prods's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.
  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares increased by 45.68% to $2.96. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares, making up 2546.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
  • SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares moved upwards by 27.44% to $3.39. As of 12:30 EST, SCWorx's stock is trading at a volume of 99.6 million, which is 6131.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
  • PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares moved upwards by 24.69% to $15.5. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares, making up 1211.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.2 million.
  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock moved upwards by 17.71% to $6.58. The current volume of 23.9 million shares is 126.65% of Atossa Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $795.0 million.
  • Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) stock rose 15.63% to $9.91. The current volume of 695.1K shares is 402.74% of Forward Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $69.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares fell 22.72% to $4.99 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 11.6 million shares is 99.94% of TransCode Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $59.6 million.
  • Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) stock decreased by 20.34% to $17.93. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 303.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $776.6 million.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares decreased by 18.5% to $5.95. Aridis Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 145.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 708.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million.
  • Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) stock declined by 14.61% to $45.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 441.9K, which is 260.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $917.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) stock decreased by 13.92% to $13.11. As of 12:30 EST, Ikena Oncology's stock is trading at a volume of 26.7K, which is 15.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.0 million.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares decreased by 11.65% to $1.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 11.5 million, which is 592.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.7 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

