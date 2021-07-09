12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) shares moved upwards by 35.0% to $3.73 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Galectin Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 86.8 million, which is 3591.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.4 million.
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) stock rose 22.14% to $24.71. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 911.24% of INmune Bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $373.7 million.
- Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) stock rose 18.97% to $65.7. As of 12:30 EST, Prothena Corp's stock is trading at a volume of 578.8K, which is 133.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares rose 14.74% to $18.37. Trading volume for 89bio's stock is 84.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 81.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.5 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares moved upwards by 11.66% to $1.34. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.6 million shares, making up 86.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.0 million.
- Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares rose 11.21% to $21.12. Taysha Gene Therapies's stock is trading at a volume of 65.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 35.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $800.8 million.
Losers
- Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) shares declined by 25.11% to $6.92 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 789.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $218.1 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares declined by 15.43% to $1.71. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 51.99% of Alterity Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) stock decreased by 12.01% to $2.46. As of 12:30 EST, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 13.9 million, which is 148.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.2 million.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock decreased by 10.19% to $2.87. As of 12:30 EST, OncoSec Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 83.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.2 million.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock decreased by 7.13% to $3.65. As of 12:30 EST, GBS's stock is trading at a volume of 447.1K, which is 63.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) shares fell 7.01% to $1.86. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.0 million shares, making up 255.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.7 million.
