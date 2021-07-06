12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares moved upwards by 61.76% to $8.8 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Orbsat's stock is 53.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 10175.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.1 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares moved upwards by 18.22% to $2.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.0 million, which is 1497.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares increased by 13.02% to $7.29. The current volume of 13.3 million shares is 341.92% of Cuentas's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $100.8 million.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock increased by 7.25% to $2.52. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 68.62% of IZEA Worldwide's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.7 million.
- Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) shares moved upwards by 6.7% to $57.95. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 17.0 million shares, making up 1473.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 billion.
- Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares rose 5.05% to $59.68. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 888.4K, which is 474.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
Losers
- Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares decreased by 14.56% to $10.69 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 106.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares fell 13.63% to $5.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.0 million, which is 325.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock fell 11.2% to $3.33. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 467.2K shares, making up 93.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.
- Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) shares declined by 8.4% to $13.86. Trading volume for Tencent Music Enter Gr's stock is 23.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 121.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 billion.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock decreased by 7.72% to $6.18. Trading volume for Lizhi's stock is 731.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 24.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.7 million.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares decreased by 7.47% to $110.65. The current volume of 3.6 million shares is 91.88% of Bilibili's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers