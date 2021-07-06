 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 12:39pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares increased by 43.13% to $0.68 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 106.3 million shares is 1084.49% of Advaxis's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.3 million.
  • SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares moved upwards by 13.72% to $1.74. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 866.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
  • Taiwan Liposome Co (NASDAQ:TLC) shares increased by 13.26% to $6.49. The current volume of 214.0K shares is 67.88% of Taiwan Liposome Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.0 million.
  • Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares rose 12.07% to $39.46. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares, making up 413.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
  • Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares moved upwards by 11.83% to $11.06. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 422.6K shares, making up 193.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $219.5 million.
  • Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) shares moved upwards by 11.21% to $8.43. Opthea's stock is trading at a volume of 76.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 74.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) stock declined by 25.07% to $6.22 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares, making up 246.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $394.1 million.
  • HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) shares decreased by 14.21% to $34.61. Trading volume for HUTCHMED (China)'s stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 285.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
  • Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) stock fell 12.57% to $13.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 305.3K, which is 81.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $732.4 million.
  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares fell 11.72% to $1.54. Alterity Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 60.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.6 million.
  • Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares fell 10.33% to $49.23. Editas Medicine's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 108.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) shares declined by 9.65% to $13.77. As of 12:30 EST, Vincerx Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 46.2K, which is 36.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $241.2 million.

 

 

 

