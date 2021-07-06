12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares moved upwards by 71.23% to $6.82 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for BSQUARE's stock is 105.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2031.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.3 million.
- PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) shares rose 35.27% to $10.24. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares, making up 2437.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.0 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock rose 35.06% to $12.12. As of 12:30 EST, Bridgeline Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 68.8 million, which is 1210.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares increased by 23.88% to $2.23. As of 12:30 EST, Powerbridge Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million, which is 255.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.2 million.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares increased by 17.32% to $6.88. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 2042.68% of Data Storage's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.
- Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) shares rose 9.7% to $3.0. The current volume of 295.0K shares is 451.14% of Research Solutions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million.
Losers
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) stock fell 13.38% to $2.69 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.0 million, which is 193.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.5 million.
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) shares decreased by 10.78% to $22.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.3 million, which is 150.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 billion.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock fell 10.48% to $3.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 975.1K, which is 39.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.5 million.
- Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) stock fell 10.0% to $4.86. The current volume of 30.0K shares is 68.99% of Movano's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.2 million.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares decreased by 9.77% to $6.7. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 81.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million.
- Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) stock decreased by 8.56% to $6.09. Data I/O's stock is trading at a volume of 116.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 257.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.
