10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) stock rose 18.6% to $3.38 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Global Internet of People's stock is 372.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 453.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.9 million.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock rose 7.47% to $29.35. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares, making up 557.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) shares rose 7.37% to $26.92. The current volume of 155.2K shares is 73.85% of Enerpac Tool Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) shares moved upwards by 6.04% to $19.66. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.8K shares, making up 53.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $267.5 million.
Losers
- Amrep (NYSE:AXR) stock decreased by 13.84% to $10.77 during Tuesday's regular session. Amrep's stock is trading at a volume of 22.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 103.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares decreased by 11.16% to $48.73. As of 12:30 EST, Virgin Galactic Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 45.8 million, which is 178.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock declined by 7.19% to $1.78. Trading volume for BEST's stock is 5.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 113.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $691.7 million.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock declined by 6.92% to $22.36. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 400.2K shares, making up 70.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $496.7 million.
- Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) stock decreased by 6.27% to $44.95. Trading volume for Herman Miller's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 204.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares fell 6.06% to $3.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.4K, which is 5.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.2 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers