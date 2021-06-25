 Skip to main content

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock moved upwards by 29.45% to $7.41 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Express's stock is trading at a volume of 26.8 million, which is 257.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $490.9 million.
  • Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares rose 23.69% to $41.38. Trading volume for Cricut's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 178.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock rose 15.18% to $7.66. Wunong Net Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 515.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock rose 14.4% to $152.85. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 29.6 million shares, making up 440.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $241.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) shares rose 12.08% to $7.05. Trading volume for Chico's FAS's stock is 2.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 160.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $864.3 million.
  • Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares rose 10.22% to $85.16. The current volume of 406.8K shares is 109.19% of Hibbett Sports's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock fell 9.73% to $20.8 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 106.21% of Moxian's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.3 million.
  • Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock decreased by 5.4% to $11.05. Renren's stock is trading at a volume of 185.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 198.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.4 million.
  • Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares decreased by 5.05% to $12.6. Trading volume for Noodles's stock is 90.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 41.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $572.8 million.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock declined by 4.59% to $1.25. As of 12:30 EST, OneSmart Intl Edu Group's stock is trading at a volume of 231.1K, which is 52.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $201.9 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock declined by 4.32% to $4.01. The current volume of 88.1K shares is 12.06% of Greenlane Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $70.7 million.

 

 

 

