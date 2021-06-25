12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) stock increased by 39.78% to $3.97 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 48.4 million shares is 18988.05% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.9 million.
- Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) stock increased by 17.15% to $1.98. As of 12:30 EST, Streamline Health Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million, which is 2939.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.0 million.
- Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) shares rose 13.3% to $14.48. The current volume of 149.7K shares is 236.81% of Rezolute's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $120.9 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock moved upwards by 13.18% to $1.25. As of 12:30 EST, Tonix Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 30.7 million, which is 304.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $411.5 million.
- Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) stock rose 13.05% to $3.55. Trading volume for Star Equity Hldgs's stock is 4.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2440.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares increased by 12.05% to $8.88. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 49.9 million shares, making up 326.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) stock decreased by 10.97% to $14.45 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 58.0K shares is 65.43% of Finch Therapeutics Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) stock fell 8.67% to $24.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 186.8K, which is 131.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $913.6 million.
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares fell 8.58% to $7.25. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 337.6K shares, making up 96.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.2 million.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock fell 8.19% to $3.14. As of 12:30 EST, OncoSec Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 208.9K, which is 139.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million.
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) stock declined by 7.71% to $45.77. The current volume of 654.4K shares is 92.6% of Vir Biotechnology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) shares decreased by 7.58% to $15.8. Trading volume for Theravance Biopharma's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 519.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
