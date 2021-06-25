12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares rose 33.7% to $53.83 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 161.3 million shares, making up 799.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 billion.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares moved upwards by 12.48% to $9.37. Trading volume for Lightning eMotors's stock is 968.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 160.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock rose 8.51% to $22.04. Tecnoglass's stock is trading at a volume of 600.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 110.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) stock rose 7.72% to $41.57. The current volume of 208.9K shares is 116.25% of Apogee Enterprises's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock rose 7.06% to $1.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.2 million shares, making up 194.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $706.5 million.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock increased by 6.26% to $3.39. The current volume of 289.0K shares is 39.42% of Hudson Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $147.0 million.
Losers
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock decreased by 26.72% to $4.06 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Globus Maritime's stock is 10.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1569.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock declined by 8.61% to $28.06. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 91.2K shares, making up 119.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.9 million.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock fell 8.48% to $6.59. As of 12:30 EST, FreightCar America's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 65.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.4 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares decreased by 8.17% to $5.29. Trading volume for Gaucho Group Holdings's stock is 295.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 28.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
- Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) stock declined by 6.52% to $41.77. As of 12:30 EST, Willis Lease Finance's stock is trading at a volume of 9.3K, which is 106.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.8 million.
- Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) shares decreased by 5.71% to $5.12. As of 12:30 EST, Charah Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 40.5K, which is 22.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $155.7 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers