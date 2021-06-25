12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares rose 47.08% to $18.9 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for ALFI's stock is 67.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 329.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) stock moved upwards by 21.64% to $3.54. Synchronoss Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 18.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 3323.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.2 million.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock moved upwards by 16.25% to $4.3. The current volume of 4.0 million shares is 751.9% of Auddia's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares rose 10.82% to $41.96. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 170.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) shares rose 10.59% to $1.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 716.5K, which is 180.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.0 million.
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) shares increased by 10.26% to $12.25. Trading volume for Paysafe's stock is 28.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 423.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares fell 12.83% to $3.06 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 25.5 million, which is 706.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) stock decreased by 11.6% to $12.66. The current volume of 652.8K shares is 324.34% of CalAmp's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $446.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) stock decreased by 5.37% to $11.99. As of 12:30 EST, Cantaloupe's stock is trading at a volume of 242.3K, which is 84.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares decreased by 5.19% to $1.28. As of 12:30 EST, Verb Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 618.6K, which is 39.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.1 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock declined by 4.9% to $13.41. UTime's stock is trading at a volume of 490.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 57.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) stock declined by 4.83% to $22.21. SEMrush Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 283.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 52.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
