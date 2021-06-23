10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares increased by 15.23% to $3.48 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Auddia's stock is 942.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 454.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares increased by 14.5% to $30.78. The current volume of 435.1K shares is 97.1% of SkyWater Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock rose 11.42% to $1.17. As of 12:30 EST, SeaChange International's stock is trading at a volume of 19.4 million, which is 177.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.6 million.
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) stock increased by 10.95% to $2.33. The current volume of 83.4K shares is 55.17% of Research Frontiers's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $73.7 million.
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) shares moved upwards by 9.78% to $23.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 849.9K, which is 68.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock moved upwards by 8.95% to $1.58. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 73.5K shares, making up 59.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million.
Losers
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares declined by 27.87% to $11.75 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 23.8 million shares, making up 123.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares decreased by 6.67% to $9.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 205.3K, which is 64.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.5 million.
- Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) stock declined by 5.26% to $62.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 104.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 billion.
- Ouster (NYSE:OUST) shares declined by 4.34% to $12.74. Trading volume for Ouster's stock is 491.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 26.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers