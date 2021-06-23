12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares rose 13.6% to $18.71 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Moxian's stock is 9.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 402.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.8 million.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) stock rose 12.75% to $4.38. As of 12:30 EST, Target Hospitality's stock is trading at a volume of 641.3K, which is 56.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.9 million.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock rose 11.43% to $15.5. As of 12:30 EST, Arcimoto's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 145.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $554.6 million.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares rose 9.1% to $17.61. As of 12:30 EST, Vuzix's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 42.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $3.77. Trading volume for Uxin's stock is 4.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 19.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock rose 7.76% to $19.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.8 million, which is 45.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
Losers
- OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) stock decreased by 7.63% to $10.36 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, OneSpaWorld Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 715.3K, which is 235.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $936.7 million.
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) shares fell 6.46% to $3.98. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 104.3K shares, making up 56.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock fell 4.73% to $59.93. Trading volume for Stitch Fix's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 62.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares decreased by 4.46% to $2.79. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 447.2K shares, making up 86.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.2 million.
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) shares declined by 4.06% to $44.02. As of 12:30 EST, Poshmark's stock is trading at a volume of 530.1K, which is 77.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares decreased by 4.04% to $11.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 24.0K, which is 19.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers