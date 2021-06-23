12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares moved upwards by 32.66% to $7.92 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 102.2 million shares, making up 1405.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $276.8 million.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) stock rose 19.11% to $4.86. As of 12:30 EST, Bellerophon Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million, which is 7285.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock increased by 15.07% to $3.8. As of 12:30 EST, Genprex's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 149.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $179.8 million.
- HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) stock rose 13.59% to $29.41. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 558.4K shares, making up 229.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock increased by 10.19% to $1.14. The current volume of 5.1 million shares is 63.35% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.9 million.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares moved upwards by 10.09% to $0.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 156.6 million, which is 71.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
Losers
- Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) stock decreased by 28.77% to $6.96 during Wednesday's regular session. Gemini Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1552.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares declined by 19.93% to $5.08. The current volume of 7.5 million shares is 119.68% of Second Sight Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.9 million.
- Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) stock declined by 16.67% to $1.15. As of 12:30 EST, Millendo Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million, which is 222.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock declined by 16.59% to $1.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 17.4 million, which is 521.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.9 million.
- BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares decreased by 13.71% to $31.8. BioXcel Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 433.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $783.2 million.
- Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) shares fell 11.99% to $46.28. Trading volume for Keros Therapeutics's stock is 491.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 364.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
