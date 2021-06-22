 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) stock increased by 17.07% to $25.92 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.8 million shares, making up 792.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares increased by 16.88% to $5.53. Aytu BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares as of 12:33 EST. This is 820.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.1 million.
  • MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares moved upwards by 14.89% to $4.32. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.5 million shares, making up 6016.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.6 million.
  • Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares moved upwards by 14.89% to $6.25. Trading volume for Reshape Lifesciences's stock is 3.9 million as of 12:33 EST. This is 1036.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares moved upwards by 11.61% to $88.9. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 102.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares rose 11.26% to $4.11. As of 12:33 EST, Citius Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 14.7 million, which is 208.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $556.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) shares declined by 15.26% to $29.5 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:33 EST is 210.2K, which is 399.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $605.4 million.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) stock fell 15.05% to $23.25. Trading volume for Aptevo Therapeutics's stock is 298.8K as of 12:33 EST. This is 529.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.4 million.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock fell 14.39% to $3.81. Trading volume for GBS's stock is 287.8K as of 12:33 EST. This is 53.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) stock declined by 12.37% to $2.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:33 EST is 1.2 million, which is 56.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
  • Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares declined by 10.66% to $1.12. Trading volume for Conformis's stock is 2.9 million as of 12:33 EST. This is 113.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.7 million.
  • Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares decreased by 10.29% to $6.02. Trading volume for Evaxion Biotech's stock is 28.1K as of 12:33 EST. This is 29.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AVXL + APVO)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi, Translate Bio Start Early Stage Seasonal Flu Vaccine Study, Dr. Reddy's Launches Generic Vascepa, Halozyme Strikes Licensing Deal
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 500 Points; Lydall Shares Spike Higher
10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers