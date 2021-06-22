12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) stock increased by 17.07% to $25.92 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.8 million shares, making up 792.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares increased by 16.88% to $5.53. Aytu BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares as of 12:33 EST. This is 820.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.1 million.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares moved upwards by 14.89% to $4.32. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.5 million shares, making up 6016.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.6 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares moved upwards by 14.89% to $6.25. Trading volume for Reshape Lifesciences's stock is 3.9 million as of 12:33 EST. This is 1036.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares moved upwards by 11.61% to $88.9. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 102.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares rose 11.26% to $4.11. As of 12:33 EST, Citius Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 14.7 million, which is 208.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $556.2 million.
Losers
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) shares declined by 15.26% to $29.5 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:33 EST is 210.2K, which is 399.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $605.4 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) stock fell 15.05% to $23.25. Trading volume for Aptevo Therapeutics's stock is 298.8K as of 12:33 EST. This is 529.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.4 million.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock fell 14.39% to $3.81. Trading volume for GBS's stock is 287.8K as of 12:33 EST. This is 53.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) stock declined by 12.37% to $2.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:33 EST is 1.2 million, which is 56.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares declined by 10.66% to $1.12. Trading volume for Conformis's stock is 2.9 million as of 12:33 EST. This is 113.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.7 million.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares decreased by 10.29% to $6.02. Trading volume for Evaxion Biotech's stock is 28.1K as of 12:33 EST. This is 29.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
