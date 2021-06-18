11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- CAI International (NYSE:CAI) stock increased by 46.78% to $56.02 during Friday's regular session. CAI International's stock is trading at a volume of 6.0 million shares as of 12:33 EST. This is 3707.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $969.2 million.
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) stock increased by 9.65% to $32.77. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 986.4K shares, making up 173.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) shares moved upwards by 7.06% to $9.7. As of 12:33 EST, U.S. Xpress Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 218.8K, which is 85.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.3 million.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock rose 5.67% to $57.52. The current volume of 469.2K shares is 65.0% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:33 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) stock rose 4.98% to $161.25. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 338.5K shares, making up 82.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) stock declined by 22.07% to $5.71 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 1265.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) shares declined by 9.58% to $29.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:33 EST is 222.4K, which is 69.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock decreased by 7.17% to $9.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:33 EST is 118.1K, which is 40.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Amrep (NYSE:AXR) shares declined by 6.63% to $11.85. Amrep's stock is trading at a volume of 18.2K shares as of 12:33 EST. This is 87.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.1 million.
- DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) stock declined by 6.05% to $28.89. As of 12:33 EST, DXP Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 94.5K, which is 112.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $554.8 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock fell 5.52% to $10.76. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 64.1K shares, making up 109.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $206.8 million.
