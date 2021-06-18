12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) shares increased by 53.19% to $2.16 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:33 EST, Geron's stock is trading at a volume of 179.2 million, which is 8573.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $688.1 million.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) stock rose 16.98% to $11.64. As of 12:33 EST, PDS Biotechnology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 113.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $259.3 million.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares rose 13.58% to $12.04. As of 12:33 EST, Biophytis's stock is trading at a volume of 12.2K, which is 512.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares rose 10.85% to $4.8. Trading volume for AnPac Bio-Medical Science's stock is 38.6 million as of 12:33 EST. This is 9599.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.5 million.
- Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares moved upwards by 9.26% to $21.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:33 EST is 495.4K, which is 95.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) shares moved upwards by 9.25% to $7.2. The current volume of 429.2K shares is 261.27% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:33 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.6 million.
Losers
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) stock declined by 45.54% to $7.93 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 78.3 million shares is 1457.32% of Orphazyme's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:33 EST). The company's market cap stands at $277.1 million.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) stock decreased by 12.03% to $24.29. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 201.5K shares, making up 88.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $975.7 million.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) stock fell 11.81% to $3.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:33 EST is 1.5 million, which is 46.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
- KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares fell 11.38% to $13.71. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 173.44% of KemPharm's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:33 EST). The company's market cap stands at $390.8 million.
- Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) shares decreased by 10.7% to $9.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:33 EST is 479.2K, which is 92.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.
- Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) stock fell 10.26% to $14.36. The current volume of 839.8K shares is 345.4% of Chinook Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:33 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $640.6 million.
