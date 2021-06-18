12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) stock increased by 29.77% to $53.43 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Sykes Enterprises's stock is 3.6 million as of 12:33 EST. This is 3112.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) stock moved upwards by 14.1% to $39.31. Trading volume for DLocal's stock is 593.3K as of 12:33 EST. This is 25.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares increased by 11.37% to $19.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:33 EST is 6.7 million, which is 87.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.2 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares rose 11.35% to $18.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:33 EST is 9.1 million, which is 1478.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares rose 9.43% to $1.16. Trading volume for SeaChange International's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:33 EST. This is 11.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.1 million.
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) stock increased by 8.1% to $8.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:33 EST is 333.9K, which is 120.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $149.5 million.
Losers
- Unisys (NYSE:UIS) shares declined by 8.08% to $24.37 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:33 EST, Unisys's stock is trading at a volume of 440.8K, which is 106.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares declined by 6.87% to $50.89. Ultra Clean Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 380.1K shares as of 12:33 EST. This is 53.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) stock fell 6.85% to $38.26. Trading volume for Aviat Networks's stock is 144.7K as of 12:33 EST. This is 48.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $427.1 million.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock declined by 6.68% to $1.67. As of 12:33 EST, GSE Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 28.3K, which is 20.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) stock declined by 6.36% to $49.5. As of 12:33 EST, Ichor Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 147.1K, which is 45.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock decreased by 6.33% to $9.02. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 42.52% of Kopin's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:33 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $823.5 million.
