12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) stock rose 36.76% to $2.79 during Thursday's regular session. Midatech Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 69.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 29396.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares moved upwards by 27.54% to $4.17. Trading volume for Cellect Biotechnology's stock is 66.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 3188.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) shares increased by 26.4% to $11.25. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 1136.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) stock increased by 16.13% to $5.11. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 677.6% of Capricor Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.9 million.
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares moved upwards by 14.7% to $4.68. Trading volume for Clearside Biomedical's stock is 37.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 2228.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.4 million.
- Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) shares rose 14.16% to $12.65. Trading volume for Rezolute's stock is 38.0K as of 12:32 EST. This is 61.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 million.
Losers
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock decreased by 20.91% to $10.96 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 5.4 million, which is 76.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.1 million.
- Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares fell 18.06% to $47.24. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 505.7K shares, making up 119.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) stock fell 15.71% to $8.72. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 266.4K shares, making up 298.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.2 million.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares decreased by 10.73% to $1.0. Trading volume for Predictive Oncology's stock is 8.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 344.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares fell 10.45% to $4.46. Trading volume for GBS's stock is 476.8K as of 12:32 EST. This is 90.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) stock fell 9.67% to $4.86. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 120.18% of Aprea Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.9 million.
