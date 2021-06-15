12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock moved upwards by 26.21% to $3.81 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 52.1 million shares, making up 23606.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $219.4 million.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares moved upwards by 15.74% to $3.75. Trading volume for Obalon Therapeutics's stock is 2.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 53.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) shares rose 13.48% to $9.26. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 2541.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.1 million.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares rose 12.9% to $3.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 21.8 million, which is 358.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.6 million.
- Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) shares increased by 12.89% to $7.89. Jounce Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 528.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $404.1 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares rose 11.46% to $31.3. Trading volume for Aptevo Therapeutics's stock is 169.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 342.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $139.2 million.
Losers
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) stock declined by 25.98% to $9.52 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 5.1 million shares is 333.12% of PDS Biotechnology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.0 million.
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares declined by 17.56% to $60.07. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.3 million shares, making up 1079.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares decreased by 16.76% to $3.28. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 534.2K shares, making up 227.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 million.
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) stock fell 15.25% to $17.79. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares, making up 258.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares declined by 14.44% to $5.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.7 million, which is 360.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.6 million.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares fell 12.24% to $3.77. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 100.08% of Cyclerion Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.1 million.
