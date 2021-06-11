12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock moved upwards by 12.23% to $25.87 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.0 million, which is 441.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock increased by 7.87% to $1.2. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.2 million shares, making up 43.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.1 million.
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock rose 7.49% to $68.45. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 97.98% of Affirm Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares increased by 6.89% to $44.05. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 84.25% of JinkoSolar Holding Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) shares moved upwards by 6.8% to $9.42. Trading volume for Coda Octopus Group's stock is 13.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 65.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.2 million.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) shares increased by 6.55% to $3.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 43.9K, which is 30.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.
Losers
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares fell 14.07% to $3.97 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Qumu's stock is trading at a volume of 367.6K, which is 499.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.8 million.
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) shares fell 13.04% to $2.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 205.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $336.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) stock declined by 11.21% to $42.94. Trading volume for LiveRamp Holdings's stock is 4.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 685.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) stock decreased by 9.18% to $24.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.7K, which is 24.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) stock decreased by 8.58% to $24.2. American Software's stock is trading at a volume of 301.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 214.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $791.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares declined by 8.54% to $1.12. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 11.74% of SeaChange International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $54.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
