10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares moved upwards by 63.24% to $24.65 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 41.1 million shares is 655.89% of SemiLEDs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $100.2 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock increased by 35.85% to $10.31. MoSys's stock is trading at a volume of 24.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 484.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.2 million.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock moved upwards by 27.81% to $2.99. LightPath Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 15.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1532.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.4 million.
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares rose 18.05% to $3.83. Resonant's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 258.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $231.1 million.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares rose 16.61% to $227.1. As of 12:30 EST, DocuSign's stock is trading at a volume of 10.0 million, which is 359.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) stock increased by 15.19% to $25.47. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 584.1K shares, making up 31.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) stock declined by 10.96% to $36.18 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.5 million, which is 181.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock decreased by 10.18% to $3.13. As of 12:30 EST, GTT Communications's stock is trading at a volume of 13.7 million, which is 249.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.3 million.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares declined by 5.77% to $32.04. As of 12:30 EST, Corsair Gaming's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 219.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares fell 5.59% to $15.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 320.2K, which is 394.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
