12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares rose 35.85% to $2.69 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 117.5 million, which is 15809.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.6 million.
- Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) shares increased by 16.6% to $4.28. Trading volume for Pluristem Therapeutics's stock is 3.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 729.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.8 million.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares moved upwards by 15.43% to $6.43. The current volume of 15.6 million shares is 60.4% of Second Sight Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $179.4 million.
- Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) stock moved upwards by 15.06% to $8.86. Trading volume for Decibel Therapeutics's stock is 49.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 38.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) stock rose 14.14% to $10.57. Trading volume for Protara Therapeutics's stock is 349.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 271.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.6 million.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares rose 13.8% to $7.17. Bionano Genomics's stock is trading at a volume of 19.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 77.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
Losers
- Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) stock decreased by 25.08% to $15.69 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 732.4K shares is 328.75% of Harpoon Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $510.2 million.
- Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares fell 14.29% to $1.56. Cellectar Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 217.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares declined by 13.67% to $0.98. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.9 million shares, making up 428.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.2 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares fell 13.58% to $1.21. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.4 million shares, making up 1199.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.1 million.
- Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) stock fell 10.49% to $13.44. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 106.5K shares, making up 99.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares decreased by 9.39% to $27.51. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 193.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
