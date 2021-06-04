12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares increased by 28.73% to $16.43 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 453.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $460.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares rose 22.87% to $5.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.3 million, which is 41.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $279.0 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares moved upwards by 20.0% to $2.58. Trading volume for Fuel Tech's stock is 3.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 308.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.0 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares rose 18.66% to $32.3. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 105.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock moved upwards by 13.81% to $3.46. The current volume of 4.4 million shares is 220.3% of Aqua Metals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.4 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares rose 11.02% to $9.44. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 270.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.7 million.
Losers
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock decreased by 14.33% to $28.18 during Friday's regular session. EuroDry's stock is trading at a volume of 167.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 214.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.1 million.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares declined by 11.02% to $68.4. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 816.6K shares, making up 324.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) stock declined by 8.59% to $5.75. Trading volume for Yellow's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 121.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares decreased by 7.75% to $5.36. The current volume of 4.5 million shares is 572.51% of Energy Focus's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
- Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (NASDAQ:PPIH) shares declined by 6.86% to $6.52. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 153 shares, making up 1.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares fell 6.8% to $3.98. Sigma Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 174.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 3.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.
