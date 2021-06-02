12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares increased by 92.61% to $61.72 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for AMC Entertainment's stock is 409.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 363.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 billion.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock moved upwards by 37.85% to $11.8. As of 12:30 EST, Urban One's stock is trading at a volume of 20.9 million, which is 760.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $580.4 million.
- Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) shares increased by 23.77% to $21.03. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 24.2 million shares, making up 115.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) shares rose 17.01% to $2.48. Salem Media Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 273.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.6 million.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock moved upwards by 13.81% to $1.73. As of 12:30 EST, 9F's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 175.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.0 million.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) stock moved upwards by 12.02% to $5.91. Urban One's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 259.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.9 million.
Losers
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock fell 9.16% to $6.85 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 74.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $343.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares decreased by 9.14% to $8.83. Trading volume for Dolphin Entertainment's stock is 616.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 11.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.1 million.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMB) shares decreased by 9.03% to $47.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 639, which is 371.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 billion.
- So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) shares declined by 8.86% to $9.82. As of 12:30 EST, So-Young Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 110.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares fell 6.18% to $3.88. trivago's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 79.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDIB) shares declined by 6.08% to $24.73. As of 12:30 EST, Reading Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 651, which is 20.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $539.3 million.
