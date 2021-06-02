12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Constellation (NASDAQ:CNST) shares rose 67.19% to $33.84 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.5 million shares, making up 4449.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock rose 27.45% to $1.3. Soleno Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 93.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 4526.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.6 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock increased by 16.2% to $1.69. Stealth BioTherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 28.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 635.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.7 million.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock rose 13.99% to $1.14. Trading volume for Sundial Growers's stock is 207.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 87.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares increased by 11.6% to $6.48. Trading volume for Bio-Path Holdings's stock is 650.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 104.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million.
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) stock increased by 11.58% to $8.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.5 million, which is 130.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares declined by 17.86% to $2.35 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Progenity's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 257.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $142.0 million.
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares declined by 16.32% to $63.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 350.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares fell 14.55% to $8.52. The current volume of 5.2 million shares is 1130.39% of SCYNEXIS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.7 million.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) shares fell 13.41% to $19.12. The current volume of 248.8K shares is 405.52% of MorphoSys's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) stock declined by 10.97% to $18.42. Trading volume for Meridian Bioscience's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 225.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $798.1 million.
- Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) shares declined by 10.96% to $14.87. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 392.4K shares, making up 21.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $340.9 million.
