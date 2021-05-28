12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) stock increased by 21.08% to $24.12 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Welbilt's stock is trading at a volume of 11.5 million, which is 343.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares rose 9.77% to $3.82. Sino-Global Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 457.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 21.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock rose 8.51% to $8.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 351.4K, which is 56.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.2 million.
- Aenza SAA (NYSE:AENZ) stock rose 6.89% to $1.55. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 90.0K shares, making up 32.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $270.2 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares increased by 6.78% to $4.35. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 118.15% of Akerna's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $104.8 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares rose 6.05% to $4.31. The current volume of 998.9K shares is 179.2% of Energy Focus's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
Losers
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock decreased by 9.44% to $10.03 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Mesa Air Group's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 149.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $357.8 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock decreased by 6.97% to $4.21. The current volume of 851.6K shares is 366.56% of EZGO Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) stock declined by 6.7% to $25.19. Hawaiian Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 913.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 114.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock decreased by 6.68% to $2.87. As of 12:30 EST, Aqua Metals's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 159.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.9 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock fell 5.1% to $8.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 67.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) shares decreased by 5.09% to $10.45. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 54.25% of Hyliion Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
