12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares moved upwards by 62.47% to $15.5 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 13.3 million shares is 261.54% of SemiLEDs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.8 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares moved upwards by 19.07% to $5.43. Trading volume for MoSys's stock is 8.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 203.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) stock increased by 18.52% to $14.59. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares, making up 428.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) shares moved upwards by 15.79% to $6.89. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 350.7K, which is 152.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $166.2 million.
- Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) stock moved upwards by 12.2% to $9.7. Franklin Wireless's stock is trading at a volume of 69.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 125.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $112.4 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock moved upwards by 11.78% to $50.47. As of 12:30 EST, UTime's stock is trading at a volume of 23.9K, which is 5.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) stock fell 9.43% to $7.4 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 639.3K shares is 168.83% of Quantum's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares fell 8.34% to $29.43. Trading volume for HP's stock is 21.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 206.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares fell 5.93% to $26.81. As of 12:30 EST, Riot Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 8.2 million, which is 36.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares fell 5.75% to $15.34. OneConnect Financial Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 814.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 111.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares declined by 5.54% to $24.41. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.5 million shares, making up 35.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares declined by 5.36% to $24.24. The current volume of 10.3 million shares is 65.38% of FuboTV's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
