11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock increased by 19.84% to $9.12 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, ReneSola's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 114.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $636.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares increased by 16.9% to $29.18. As of 12:31 EST, Beam Global's stock is trading at a volume of 263.1K, which is 58.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $259.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares moved upwards by 13.92% to $2.7. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 165.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.1 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares increased by 13.05% to $4.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.8 million, which is 211.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.2 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares moved upwards by 11.04% to $9.35. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.9 million shares, making up 55.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares increased by 10.2% to $24.83. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 137.64% of EHang Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock declined by 8.91% to $14.33 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 188.6K shares is 156.04% of Euroseas's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $97.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares declined by 4.03% to $9.55. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 924.0K shares, making up 94.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock declined by 3.56% to $10.81. The current volume of 755.3K shares is 61.67% of Rekor Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.2 million.
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) stock fell 3.43% to $16.64. As of 12:31 EST, Cornerstone Building's stock is trading at a volume of 600.7K, which is 55.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) stock decreased by 3.28% to $25.1. Byrna Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 57.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 54.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.2 million.
