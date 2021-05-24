12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) shares increased by 12.36% to $17.99 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 77.0K shares is 306.27% of Natuzzi's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $197.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares increased by 11.43% to $5.14. Trading volume for Elys Game Technology's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 255.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.0 million.
- PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) shares increased by 9.9% to $10.65. As of 12:30 EST, PlayAGS's stock is trading at a volume of 556.6K, which is 176.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.1 million.
- RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) shares increased by 9.81% to $3.47. As of 12:30 EST, RYB Education's stock is trading at a volume of 138.2K, which is 52.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock rose 9.61% to $10.49. As of 12:30 EST, Esports Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 514.0K, which is 32.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $213.5 million.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock rose 8.6% to $48.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 13.4 million, which is 75.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 billion.
Losers
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock decreased by 32.8% to $0.96 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 32.2 million shares is 429.56% of Meten EdtechX Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock declined by 18.71% to $2.06. Puxin's stock is trading at a volume of 742.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 158.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares declined by 18.62% to $34.94. The current volume of 19.9 million shares is 356.75% of TAL Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $22.5 billion.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock declined by 17.72% to $6.34. The current volume of 551.5K shares is 17.91% of Wah Fu Education Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares decreased by 15.68% to $9.36. The current volume of 57.8 million shares is 410.47% of New Oriental Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 billion.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares fell 15.44% to $10.68. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 170.8K, which is 670.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.6 million.
