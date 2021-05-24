12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock rose 101.34% to $12.0 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 17.5 million shares, making up 25050.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) shares moved upwards by 36.57% to $3.25. The current volume of 32.4 million shares is 12905.78% of Aptorum Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $111.2 million.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares moved upwards by 29.53% to $4.43. Trading volume for Obalon Therapeutics's stock is 40.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1428.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.3 million.
- Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares increased by 17.55% to $3.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 9.9 million, which is 455.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $644.6 million.
- Taiwan Liposome Co (NASDAQ:TLC) stock moved upwards by 17.35% to $5.0. Trading volume for Taiwan Liposome Co's stock is 85.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 432.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.3 million.
- Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) shares moved upwards by 13.27% to $2.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 18.6 million, which is 2009.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.5 million.
Losers
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) shares decreased by 38.25% to $17.52 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, NGM Biopharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million, which is 1961.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares declined by 14.34% to $2.33. Enveric Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 73.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) stock declined by 14.11% to $1.74. Trading volume for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals's stock is 3.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 56.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.1 million.
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock declined by 12.78% to $11.81. Trading volume for Newegg Commerce's stock is 333.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 13.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) stock fell 12.33% to $8.36. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 129.2K shares, making up 39.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $519.3 million.
- 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares declined by 11.54% to $20.01. Trading volume for 89bio's stock is 152.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 169.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.4 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers